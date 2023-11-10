SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that according to the National Statistics Institute (INEGI), Baja California was the second state, after Chiapas, in which poverty has been reduced the most so far during his administration.

The President highlighted the solid relationship that exists with the U.S. government, emphasizing that Mexico is positioned as its northern neighbor’s main trade partner. He reported that foreign investment in Mexico has reached record high figures, at US$32 billion in the course of this year.

With the appointment of Leonardo Lomelí Vanegas as rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the President said he expects a change in the direction of the country’s flagship institution of higher education to bring it closer to the people. He reiterated his respect for the university’s autonomy.

As of November 8, tax revenue topped 3.71 trillion pesos (US$210 billion), a 10.4% increase in real terms with respect to the same period last year, President López Obrador reported.

The President announced that 3 million basic food baskets will be distributed during the next three months to 250,000 households affected by Hurricane Otis. He indicated that 80% of the gas stations and 70% of the water supply are already operating normally.

President López Obrador announced that those affected by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco will receive aid to rebuild their homes, without having to resort to taking out loans. Packages with household goods will be delivered and 15 billion pesos (US$840 million) will be earmarked exclusively for housing reconstruction.