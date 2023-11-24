SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2023

From Oaxaca, Oaxaca

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the detention of Néstor N, alias El Nini, alleged head of security for the Los Chapitos drug cartel, was possible because there is no longer complicity between the government and organized crime. He thanked US President Joe Biden for acknowledging the capture of the suspect, but reiterated that we are all must collaborate to stop drug trafficking.

The President criticized the ruling by Supreme Court Justice Ana Lilia Osorno to order the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to return a house valued at 38 million pesos (US$2.22 million) to the ex-director of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, on the grounds that the forfeiture of the property was legally unjustified. “They take advantage of any supposed technical error […] that is why we are going to continue insisting on the judicial reform. (The judicial branch) is very rotten, with honorable exceptions,” The President said.

Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara emphasized the state posts economic and industrial growth above 10%; poverty has been reduced by 3%, and it is fifth on the list of states with the fewest crimes committed per 100,000 inhabitants. “This means that for the first time in history (Oaxaca) is a reference point for growth and reduction of inequality,” the President said.

President López Obrador announced that businessmen from Denmark will invest US$10 billion to produce green hydrogen in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Corridor in Oaxaca.

In the framework of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, held on November 25, Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez reiterated the federal government’s commitment to Mexican women and highlighted that feminicides have been reduced thanks to the joint strategy of the three branches of government.

Mexican consulates in the United States are now granting voter registration cards so that migrants can participate in the 2024 elections.

President López Obrador said that the three women proposed to fill the vacancy of Supreme Court Chief Justice Arturo Zaldívar meet the legal requirements to be considered by the Senate. The three candidates are María Estela Ríos, legal advisor; Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks board member Bertha Alcalde, and Lenia Batres, joint legislative consultant.