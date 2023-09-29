Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Friday, September 29, 2023

Among the Federal Government’s actions to support young people, President López Obrador highlighted the granting of 12 million scholarships to students and the enrollment of 2.60 million youth in the Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro program, which has been allocated 100 billion pesos (US$5.75 billion).

The President reported that in the second quarter of 2023, Foreign Direct Investment topped US$29.04 billion, an almost US$1.53 billion increase over same period of the previous year.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador dismissed US Republicans’ call to cut cooperation funds to Mexico as vile propaganda and politicking. He pointed out that more than US$40 billion in arms are earmarked to Ukraine, while no resources are allocated to support countries with high migratory flows.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to Mexican athletes by declaring that the budget for the athletes who will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is guaranteed. He emphasized the importance of addressing and resolving the delays in such delivering such financial support.

President López Obrador confirmed his working tour in the State of Mexico, where he will supervise projects and programs. He also announced his visit to Baja California, from November 10 to 12, where he will tour the state’s seven municipalities and attend Governor Marina del Pilar’s annual report.