SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JUNE 17, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that in the June 2 elections the people of Mexico demonstrated that they want to be the architects of their own destiny; that society’s resources be distributed equitably and not remain in the hands of a just a few. “What must continue to be promoted is that there should be full democracy and an end to simulation,” he said.

The Mexican Government presented a report on the reconstruction of Acapulco, Guerrero in the wake of Hurricane Otis. More than 15 billion pesos (US$810 million) were invested in the reconstruction of 301,076 affected homes and 250,000 packages of household goods were delivered. More than 259.5 million pesos (US$14.03 million) were provided to peasant farmers and fishermen. 928 schools were rebuilt with an investment of 314 million pesos (US$16.97 million). From July 15 to September 15, a program to paint houses will be applied with an investment of 857 million pesos (US$46.33 million). “We did not stop working; people were attended to and the recovery of Acapulco is moving ahead,” President López Obrador emphasized.

The President recalled that the Fonden, the mechanism to deliver resources in the event of natural disasters that became a bottomless pit for the corrupt, no longer exists. “They used it for campaigns and stole a tremendous amount of money […] and it no longer exists, there is no longer corruption, and there is no financial ceiling for disaster relief,” he said.

President López Obrador expressed his solidarity with Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel García, in response to the campaign of harassment and violence he and his team are experiencing. He reported thar he has instructed the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to conduct an investigation.

From June 21 to 23, President López Obrador will visit Veracruz and Oaxaca together with president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum. “We will be touring the whole country, reviewing projects, and agreeing on the transition to the new administration,” the president explained.