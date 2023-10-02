Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Monday, October 2, 2023

President López Obrador emphasized that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexico has broken economic records with more than 22 million workers enrolled in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS); foreign investment of US$30 billion in the first half of the year; while the country continues to be the US’ main trading partner. In addition, the peso is the strongest currency in relation to the dollar and significant reductions in poverty and inequality have been achieved.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recalled that in the October 2, 1968 massacre of the student movement, the Army acted under the orders of then President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz. He pointed out that there is evidence to suggest the direct participation of members of the Presidential General Staff in this tragic event.

President López Obrador confirmed that former diplomat and writer Andrés Roemer, who is accused of sexual abuse, was arrested in Israel. He announced that Roemer’s extradition will be sought, as has also been the case with Tomás Zerón, a key figure in the previous government’s “historical truth” narrative of the forced disappearance of the Ayotzinapa teacher training college students.

President López Obrador announced upcoming meetings with US officials and foreign ministers from Central America and the Caribbean to address the migration issue and its causes. He reported that today he will receive an economic advisor from the White House to address issues such as migration and the fight against fentanyl trafficking as part of the collaboration between both countries.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador charged that U.S. Republican politicians use migration and the fight against drugs for political purposes. He expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of this strategy, as he believes that the people are more informed than had previously been the case and recognize Mexico’s efforts to address these issues.

President López Obrador announced that the new airport in Tulum, built by military engineers, will be inaugurated on December 1. He also reported that with the construction of 2,500 branches, the Banco del Bienestar has managed to establish the most extensive service network in the country.