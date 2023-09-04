Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – September 4, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that, by decree, it was formalized that the National Fund for Tourism Development (Fonatur) will transfer the construction and operation of the Maya Train to the Ministry of National Defense. The transfer will guarantee good management and that in the future the Maya Train will not be handed over to private interests. General Óscar David Lozano Águila will be the director of the new company in charge of the rail line.

The Chief Executive acknowledged Javier May’s trajectory and thanked him for his work as head of Fonatur. The President announced that May will resign from his post to seek election as governor of Tabasco.

Section 3 of the Maya Train, which runs from Calkiní, Campeche, to Izamal, Yucatán, reports 159 km of completed track. Its six stations and stops are 52% and 82% complete and the general crossings, drainage work projects, fauna crossings, viaducts, and stops are 100% completed.

Within the framework of the sixth and final Government Report of State of Mexico Governor Alfredo del Mazo, President López Obrador highlighted the joint work that has been carried out with his administration. The President pointed out that, despite their different political origins, federal government authorities have worked with Del Mazo on priority work projects for the State of Mexico without political interests being involved.

On September 15, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will inaugurate the first phase of the Mexico-Toluca interurban train, El Insurgente, in the company of Governor-elect Delfina Gómez and outgoing Governor Alfredo del Mazo.