MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 220 — APRIL 9, 2025

CONTENTS

Always Together: Socialists and Unions — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: A Socialist Workers Center Builds Worker Power — Interview with Hortensia Escobar Hernández, events coordinator for the Antonio Vital Socialist Workers’ House

Reflections: Sheinbaum on Tariffs — On April 3, President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump’s April 2 announcement on tariffs.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/220