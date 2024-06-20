SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador explained that he did not offend former opposition presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, as determined by the Federal Electoral Tribunal, which held him responsible for having incurred in symbolic violence. “There is no proof of that; I didn’t do it out of principle, I don’t offend anyone, least of all a woman”, he stressed. In this context he recalled that already on one occasion the electoral authority misrepresented his comments.

The National Water Commission is implementing 18 priority water projects that together involve an investment of over 110.30 billion pesos (US$5.99 billion). These projects will benefit more than 24.6 million inhabitants and 100,000 hectares of irrigated land. They include the Alejandro Gascón Mercado Irrigation District, Santa María Dam, Picachos-Concordia Aqueduct, Tula de Allende Water Plan, La Libertad Dam, Healthy Water for La Laguna project, and the Durango Drinking Water Treatment Plant.

On July 3, President López Obrador will deliver a report on the Ayotzinapa case to the parents of the 43 missing youths.

The Mexican government is monitoring the evolution of Tropical Storm Alberto, which made landfall in Madero, Tamaulipas, generating torrential rains in northern Mexico.