SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, MARCH 7, 2024

Highlights of this morning’s presidential press conference include: AMLO described the violent protest held yesterday at the National Palace by supporters of the disappeared Ayotzinapa students as a vulgar act of provocation, promoted by opponents who are trying to politically use the case. The President reiterated that his administration is committed to finding the missing students; Based on the misconception that if the minimum wage is increased, inflation would also rise,” during the neoliberal period the government refused to boost workers’ income. During the current administration the purchasing power of the minimum wage was increased 110% yet inflation continues to decline.