SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accompanied by President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and members of her cabinet, led the raising of the flag at half-mast ceremony in the capital’s Zócalo square and observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the earthquakes of September 19, 1985 and 2017.

The President welcomed the unanimous vote of congressional deputies of all the political parties to approve the constitutional reform he presented regarding indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples. The reform recognizes them as subjects of public law, which provides these communities with greater legal rights and autonomy. It also enables them to receive and execute budgets, in addition to being consulted in cases of projects that impact their locality or way of life.

President López Obrador reiterated that the Judicial Reform will allow for important advances in the administration of justice in favor of minorities, as the influence of oligarchies over judges, justices, and magistrates will be eradicated. The election of judges will ensure that they will not owe their position to anyone and will respond with their actions to the people of Mexico.

President López Obrador regretted that the U.S. government has not heeded Mexico’s proposal to face the migration problem by addressing the causes that lead to migrants abandoning their countries of origin. “They have a different conception. I respect what they do, but we have the experience that by attending to the causes the problems are resolved […] support to those who would emigrate has reduced the migratory flow,” he explained. In September 2024, the migratory flow along Mexico’s northern border has decreased 66% with respect to December 2023.

Results of the National Reconstruction Program for the 2017 earthquakes:

-71,277 actions carried out in 889 municipalities in 10 states.

-Total investment of almost 33.50 billion pesos (US$1.73 billion).

-Almost 34.16 million people benefited.

-99.7% of work projects completed.