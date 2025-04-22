SOBERANIA 54: COME TOGETHER RIGHT NOW: CAN LATIN AMERICA UNITA AGAINST TRUMPS THREATS?

These dangerous times call for regional unity, but can Latin America unite against Trump threats? Co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth answer this question as they look at the events of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit last week and the threat posed by Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa following the questionable results announced Sunday night declaring him the winner of the presidential race. Plus a look at some controversies from inside Morena that have bubbled up to the surface; and in Loser and Haters we laugh at pseudo journalists once again falling for fake news.

