THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, APRIL 25, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress in Employment and Labor Conditions

Minister of Labor Marath Bolaños highlighted that Mexico has achieved a record low unemployment rate of 2.5%. So far in 2025, some 226,731 jobs have been created, and the average registered salary is 18,837 pesos (US$961) monthly. She emphasized that the country’s strong employment numbers are part of the historic progress in workers’ rights.

She explained that the National Employment Service offers free advice and guidance to help individuals find jobs through 167 offices in the country’s 32 states. Job seekers can also access assistance through the Employment Fair (feriasempleogobmx) and the Employment Web Page (empleogobmx). As part of Plan Mexico, 400 employment fairs will be held with more than 100,000 job vacancies. The National Employment Fair will take place on June 9.

During Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration, almost 2.27 million persons obtained employment. Thus far under the current administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum, 162,179 have found jobs.

National Drill

Laura Velázquez, head of the National Civil Protection Coordination Council, announced that the first National Drill will take place on April 29 at 11:30 AM across the country.

Telecommunications and Freedom of Expression

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that a new anti-monopoly regulatory body with technical autonomy will be created. She explained that the new Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law has nothing to do with censoring content. She indicated that the article in question will be amended to make it clear that the Mexican government will not censor anyone, especially on digital platforms. She called on the Senate to hold a special session between May and June to approve the law without ambiguities.

Reform on Arms and Emerging Technologies

Sheinbaum explained that the recently approved Arms Law in the Chamber of Deputies does not authorize workers from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) or Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to carry weapons. She added that the reform increases penalties and criminalizes the creation of weapons using 3D technology.

Judiciary Trust Funds and Allocation to ISSSTE

The President reported that the 16 billion pesos (US$820 million) from the Judiciary’s trust funds are now in the country’s Treasury. Most of these resources will be allocated to the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

Judicial Elections: Yes, The People Can Decide

Sheinbaum defended the importance of opening the public debate on the election of judges and justices, as well as ensuring that candidates’ proposals are known to the voters. She said that debates should take place regardless of who organizes them, even if they are sponsored by unions or civil society.

She questioned the criticisms that seek to discredit citizen participation in the process, noting that it is absurd to associate the work of observers with a supposed fraud.

Finally, she responded to the positions of Lorenzo Córdova, former National Electoral Institute board member, who opposes the judicial elections, arguing that the people are not qualified to decide. “Obviously, we disagree,” she stated.

Support for Families of Missing Persons

In relation to the murder of search activist María del Carmen Morales and her son Jaime Daniel, the President expressed her solidarity with the families of the missing persons. She noted that the Human Rights Department in the Ministry of the Interior is in contact with the family to provide support. She also emphasized the need for a thorough investigation.