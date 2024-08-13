SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador welcomed the Federal Electoral Tribunal’s decision to validate the results of the recent presidential election in which Claudia Sheinbaum was the winner. “It was a legal, legitimate election and all the challenges that were filed were dismissed,” he explained, indicating that the result was thanks to the support of more than 36 million voters who weighed in for continuing with the transformation process. On August 15, Sheinbaum will receive the documentation that accredits her as the next President of Mexico.

López Obrador welcomed the announcement that Sheinbaum will continue with the morning presidential press conferences at 7:00 am and the meetings of the Security Cabinet at 6:00 am.

President López Obrador ruled out receiving and meeting with his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei, who will visit Mexico to participate in an event organized by the Conservative Political Action Conference, of which Mexican far right politician Eduardo Verástegui is the president. Lopez Obrador explained that in Mexico there are full freedoms, so there will be no problem with the visit of the Argentine president, but that no meeting is contemplated between the two heads of state because Milei’s outlook does not coincide with his way of thinking and way of being.

Before the end of his administration, President López Obrador will send a diplomatic note to the U.S. government requesting information on the financing that it has granted to Claudio X. González’s organization, which has been at the head of slander campaigns against the federal government.

This afternoon, at 5:00 p.m., writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller will present her new book entitled “Silent Feminism” in Mexico City’s Zócalo square, an event in which President López Obrador will participate.

The Mexican Government has invested more than 6 billion pesos (US$310 million) in the infrastructure and equipment of IMSS Bienestar medical units. The IMSS Bienestar program offers free, quality medical services to 53.2 million people who do not have social security. Currently, IMSS Bienestar employs 274,977 health-care workers.