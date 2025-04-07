Sheinbaum reported that she will attend the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to be held in Tegucigalpa, Honduras

APRIL 7, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

SUMMARY

Who’s Who in Prices? – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that 81.7% of the country’s gas stations are complying with the National Strategy to Promote Gasoline Price Stabilization. Currently, the average price of regular gasoline is 23.66 pesos (US$1.14) per liter.

The average price of avocado is 88.73 pesos (US$4.28) per kilogram.

Sheinbaum: Mexico Sings for Peace and Against Addictions

Minister of Culture Claudia Curiel announced that, in alliance with the private sector, the Mexico Sings for Peace and Against Addictions contest will be held to support new talents and generate creative opportunities for young people.

This initiative seeks to promote professional careers with the support of the Mexican Music Council and encourage a new genre of Mexican music based on values and emotions, as opposed to sanctifying violence and the denigration of women.

The contest is aimed at young song writers and performers between 18 and 34 years of age, of Mexican or Mexican-American origin.

Submissions can be made in indigenous languages, Spanish, and Spanglish.

Registration and submissions will be open from April 28 to May 30, 2025, through mexicocantagobmx, and the grand finale will be held on October 5 in Durango.

Publicity for the contest and international recognition

The President noted that the contest will be broadcast on public television and pointed out that this initiative seeks to build, together with young people, a different narrative, distant from an apology for violence.

Sheinbaum also mentioned that on his social networks the U.S. President shared the spots of the campaign against addictions that is being carried out in Mexico.

She indicated that this gesture represents an international recognition of the importance of addressing the causes of drug use, beyond an appeal for police interventions, by emphasizing attention to its social roots.

Sheinbaum: Participation in the CELAC Summit

President Sheinbaum reported that she will attend the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to be held in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

She emphasized that this meeting is a key opportunity to discuss the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean, and stressed that we are a region with enormous potential and a deeply interconnected culture.

Accident at the AX Ceremonia Festival

The President Sheinbaum regretted the accident that occurred during the AX Ceremonia 2025 Festival and sent her condolences to the families of the deceased. She reported that a thorough investigation is being carried out to determine and punish whoever is responsible.

In addition, the concession of the Bicentennial Park, where the event took place, will be reviewed.

20 Years since the Attempt to Remove AMLO’s Immunity

Finally, the President recalled that it has been 20 years since Andrés Manuel López Obrador, then Mayor of Mexico City, was stripped of his immunity.

She stressed that today we are living in a different Mexico, one that exists for the benefit of the people, and that it was at that moment 20 years ago when the Fourth Transformation movement was born.

