SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JANUARY 9, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described the refusal of the Mexico City Congress to ratify Ernestina Godoy as the head of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office as an act of revenge. He explained that the opposition legislators did not vote in favor of ratifying Godoy because she has investigated real estate corruption by leading members of the PAN in the Benito Juarez municipal mayor’s office. “We are talking about an honest woman, with integrity and with a commitment to justice”, he said.

The head of the Executive Branch explained that the two reform proposals that he will send to Congress on salaries have two components: that increases in the minimum wage always be above inflation and that retirees receive the same as they earned when they were active workers.

President López Obrador opened his TikTok account (presidenteamlo_). In his first message in this social network, the President will offer an apology to federal congressional deputy Salma Luévano out of respect for her sexual identity. “Love has no gender, it is above everything, it’s like freedom,” he maintained.

The price of regular gasoline ranges between 21 and 23 pesos (US$1.23 and US$1.35) per liter. The supposed increase in cost was fake news, mounted by the opposition. In some areas of the country, such as Tamaulipas, the cost of regular gasoline is around 19 pesos (US$1.12).

From December 26 to January 8, Mexicana Airlines operated 220 flights carrying 7,829 passengers. The airline has 14,162 reservations for flights between January 9 and June. The routes with the highest demand are Tulum, Tijuana, and Merida. 82% of passengers recommend flying this airline.

The application of the IMSS Bienestar well-being program in 23 states has enabled the investment of 7.030 billion pesos (US$414 million) in the rehabilitation of medical units; over 14.35 billion pesos (US$846 million) in equipment, and the regularization of the employment status of 37,140 health care professionals.

From 2018 to 2024, the Mexican government has designated 43 Natural Protected Areas, thus boosting their number from 182 to 225 in 23 states of the country, with a total coverage exceeding 93.94 million hectares. Highlights include Sierra de San Miguelito, Lake Texcoco, Jaguar, Peña Colorada, and Lechuguillas.