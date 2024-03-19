SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, MARCH 19, 2024

With six months to go before leaving office, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has an approval rating of 73%, according to a survey published by Reforma. The president’s popularity regained 2019 levels and rose 11 points from December 2023 to March 2024. “The people do not betray,” he exclaimed.

President López Obrador reiterated that he will not leave work projects unfinished before leaving office. He said that the railroad line from Ixtepec, Oaxaca, to the Guatemalan border will be finished, as well as the highway linking the city of Oaxaca with the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

After concluding a tour of hospitals and health-care centers operating as part of the IMSS Bienestar program, on March 21 President López Obrador will meet with the governors of the 23 states that have federalized their health services to evaluate the progress made in providing free medical care.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that federal crimes have decreased 26% compared to the beginning of the current administration. Intentional homicides are down 25%, with respect to the historical record of July 2018, and remain low. Fuel theft has fallen 94.3%, in relation to 2018, which represents an estimated savings of more than 317 billion pesos (US$18.79 billion).