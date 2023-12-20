SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2023

From Guerrero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that there is no budgetary limit when it comes to providing assistance to the victims of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez, Guerrero.

Guerrero governor Evelyn Salgado issued a decree to guarantee that the process of reconstruction and the reopening and reactivation of businesses be carried out in accordance with the best procedures. The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and the National Water Commission (Conagua) have already restored all electricity and potable water services with an investment of more than 800 million pesos (US$46.88 million). The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), the Navy (Semar) and the National Guard continue to support security tasks and provide meals for hurricane victims.

The Ministry of Well-Being delivered almost 2.14 billion pesos (US$125.22 million) to 274,501 families in Guerrero to clean up their hurricane-damaged homes. The delivery of financial assistance for the reconstruction of homes and business establishments is 96% complete; a social investment of close to 13 billion pesos (US$760 million) is expected to be disbursed. When housing reconstruction is completed, President López Obrador will deliver the corresponding property deeds.

250,000 families affected by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez will receive household goods (refrigerators, stoves, blenders, cookware, queen-size mattress, and fans). So far 55,196 such allotments have been delivered; distribution is expected to be completed in March. In January there will be a review of the census of hurricane victims, so that no one is left without assistance.

The President announced that the federal government will support state governments so that they can be sure to pay salaries and Christmas bonuses to teachers.