SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that the people of Mexico are very politicized, a factor that will help continue the country’s transformation. In addition, he insisted that Claudia Sheinbaum’s victory in the presidential elections was the best thing that could have happened to the country.

Minister of Public Education Leticia Ramírez emphasized that the transformation of education in Mexico is based on strengthening public schools and revalidating teachers’ performance in the classroom. Some 960,000 teachers have had their employment status regularized and 191 billion pesos (US$10.47 billion) have been earmarked for teacher salary increases.

The School is Ours program, which provides funding for the maintenance of schools directly to parents’ committees, has invested 84 billion pesos (US$4.6 billion) in improving 173,651 schools between 2019 and 2024.

Between 2019 and 2024, the Benito Juarez Scholarships for Well-Being program has allocated:

-173 billion pesos (US$9.48 billion) in assistance for 10.8 million students at the basic level.

-179 billion pesos (US$9.81 billion) in assistance for 11.4 million high school students.

-51.4 billion pesos (US$2.81 billion) in assistance for 1.03 million higher education students. In addition, 67 billion pesos (US$3.67 billion) has been earmarked for 523,000 National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies (CONAHCYT) postgraduate scholarships.

Abraham Vázquez, national coordinator of the Benito Juárez Scholarships for Wellbeing program, emphasized that during President López Obrador’s administration, the high school dropout rate declined from 14% in 2018-2019 to 9% in 2022-2023.

In the Who’s Who in Lies segment, it was reported that

-It is not true that Nissan will close its Aguascalientes plant in 2024. In a statement the auto manufacturer clarified that it will not withdraw from the country and announced that it will invest US$700 million in 2025 to assemble a new pickup truck that will be exported to 77 countries.

-A video was shown in which former DEA agent Mike Vigil said that judges should be elected by popular vote.

-The case of Austrian journalist Julian Assange, who fought for 12 years against US government persecution, was explained.