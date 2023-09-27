Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Minister of Public Security Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that from March 19, 2022 to September 26, 2023, the ownership of more than 1.80 million cars of foreign origin has been regularized and over 4.51 billion pesos have been collected (US$25510 million) for the corresponding fees. The program has been extended until December 31, 2023.

The President reported that in the first half of the year, a record foreign investment of US$30 billion was registered. He explained that this was thanks to the reconfirmation of the USMCA during Donald Trump’s administration.

The President reported that the Banco del Bienestar is the banking institution with the most branches in the country. It is estimated that there will be 2,700 branches at the end of his term in office. There are currently 2,296 in operation.

President López Obrador announced a meeting of 10 foreign ministers to review the migratory situation. The Mexican government will make a proposal centered on bolstering the region’s development. The Present said that the United States will be present at the meeting and that it will be held in about 10 days.

President López Obrador indicated that the National Water Council (CONAGUA) is preparing a plan to guarantee the supply of the vital liquid in the country. The plan contemplates an assessment of the existing reservoirs. He said that CONAGUA director Germán Martínez will give a report on this strategy.

In the section Who’s Who in the Lies it was reported that

-The supposed shortage and increase in gasoline prices in Jalisco and Nuevo León is false. It was a disinformation campaign.

-Conservatives claim that the Mexican government is responsible for the defects in the Playa Carmen highway. However, it was inaugurated on April 5, 2023 by the PAN mayor, Lily Campos.

-False financial apocalypse predicted by Héctor Aguilar Camín. The 2024 Economic Package is a realistic and responsible program. Furthermore, it has the lowest level of foreign debt among several industrialized countries.