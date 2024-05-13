SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONRERENCE – MONDAY, MAY 13, 2024

Ahead of the June 2 national elections, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on citizens to vote freely. He said that for Mexico to continue progressing with justice, there must be no electoral fraud. With this in mind, he called on the population to denounce any fraud-related activity. “Let each citizen vote for what his or her conscience dictates […] This is true, authentic democracy,” he said.

The head of the Executive Branch described as a “rehash” the content of the annual report of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that indicates that several Mexican cartels have a presence in the United States, since the issue had been discussed for five years. He also reproached the US for not addressing the causes of drug consumption and for making it easy to blame Mexico for its domestic addiction problems.

President López Obrador reported that in his meeting with White House Homeland Security Advisor, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, immigration was discussed. He emphasized that migration has decreased 55.94% between December 2023 and May 2024.

President López Obrador reiterated that the case of corruption linked to María Amparo Casar, head the Mexicans Against Corruption, which allowed her to obtain life insurance payments and a life-long pension even though the cause of death of her husband was suicide and therefore such benefits were not legally valid, had to be made public in order to expose the wheeling and dealings of political intrigue. He indicated that the injunction granted by a judge to Casar to return her benefits will be complied with, but it will be challenged.

President López Obrador denied that there were blackouts during the weekend due to lack of electricity. In the case of Mexico City, there was an interruption in the power supply on May 11, but it was attributable to the fall of transformers due to strong winds.

The Mexican Government announced that senior citizens living abroad are entitled to receive the Well-Being Pension, as the Constitution establishes it as a universal right.