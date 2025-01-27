THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2025

SUMMARY

Who’s Who in Prices (PROFECO)

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported average prices of fuels and basic products:

– Regular gasoline: between 22.90 and 26.49 pesos (US$1.10 and US$1.28) per liter.

– Diesel gasoline: between 24.99 and 27.83 pesos (US$1.21 and US$1.34) per liter.

– Tortillas: 23.31 pesos (US$1.12) per kilogram.

“Housing for Wellbeing” Program

Minister of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU) Edna Vega reported that the “Housing for Wellbeing” program has 318 plots of land, equivalent to 2,769 hectares.

Rodrigo Chávez, director of the National Housing Commission (CONAVI), announced that by the first quarter of 2025, the construction of 50,315 homes will have begun on 62 plots of land in 30 states.

In addition, it was noted that 50,000 financial assistance bank cards for home improvements will be delivered in the State of Mexico.

The program’s priority sectors include:

Women heads of household.

Single mothers.

Young people.

Indigenous population.

Senior citizens.

People with disabilities.

It was also reported that there are 222,375 plots of land ready to begin their regularization for consequent housing construction.

Reforms and complaints in INFONAVIT

Octavio Romero, General Director of the INFONAVIT workers’ housing institute, reported that the reforms to the INFONAVIT Law have been sent to the Senate for its approval. This reform would allow the creation of a company for INFONAVIT to directly engage in housing construction.

It was noted that INFONAVIT has frozen payments on two million home loans, which means that balances will no longer continue to increase.

In addition, the institute filed complaints against law firms, local judiciary officials, and notaries that have affected borrowers throughout the country.

Repatriations and international relations

The President reported that from January 20 to 26, 4,094 Mexican nationals were repatriated from the United States. She pointed out that there are coordination mechanisms between Mexico and the United States for these procedures, which have not registered a significant increase. During this period, four civilian aircraft flights arrived with repatriated Mexicans.

Claudia Sheinbaum hailed the agreement reached between the governments of Colombia and the United States, highlighting the importance of dialogue and mutual respect.

Bill to protect domestic corn

President Sheinbaum announced that she will send a bill to declare corn as an element of national identity. This proposal seeks to prohibit the planting of GMO corn in Mexico and promote agroecology.

Reflection on the Fourth Transformation

The President stressed that the organization of the Mexican people, characterized by their solidarity and fraternity, is key to the advancement of the Fourth Transformation. She affirmed that, thanks to President López Obrador’s administration, the people of Mexico have been empowered and have recovered their dignity, an achievement that cannot be taken away.