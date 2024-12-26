THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2024

Increase in tax revenue

The head of Tax Administration System (SAT), Antonio Martínez Dagnino, reported that tax revenue at December 23, 2024 reached almost 4.92 trillion pesos (US$243.69 billion), a 5.0% increase with respect to 2023:

– Income tax (ISR): 2.64 trillion pesos (US$130 billion)

– VAT: 2.64 trillion pesos (US$130 billion)

– STPS: 623.85 billion pesos (US$30.93 billion)

Non-tax revenue totaled topped 576.99 billion pesos (US$28.60 billion), for a total of slightly more than 5.49 trillion pesos, a 1.3% increase over 2023.

President Claudia Sheinbaum attributed the increase to better management of the SAT, avoiding privileges and strengthening the institution. In 2025, a 5% increase in tax revenue is expected, without creating new taxes or raising existing ones.

Mexicana de Aviación marks one year in operation

Mexicana de Aviación will close 2024 with more than 382,000 passengers transported, offering ticket prices 20% lower than other airlines. In addition, the carrier transported 110,000 kg of cargo between the new Felipe Angeles International Airport and Tijuana.

In 2025, five new aircraft will be added and cargo destinations will be expanded.

Appointment of the new CDMX prosecutor.

Sheinbaum said that Bertha Alcalde, Mexico City’s next prosecutor, is honest and experienced in criminal law. She emphasized that the decision concerning her appointment was made independently of the head of the CDMX government.

Publication of decrees in the Daily Gazette

The Revenue Law, the Federal Spending Budget, and the constitutional amendment concerning the autonomous government agencies were published in the Diario Oficial de la Federacion (DOF), the official gazette.

The President denied that there would reductions in the budgets for health, education, potable water, and public security, explaining that governmental operations and strategic work projects are guaranteed. The deficit will be reduced by almost 2 points of GDP.

Chalco-Santa Martha Trolleybus to be inaugurated soon

The Chalco-Santa Martha Trolleybus will be inaugurated in April 2025, representing a new model of public transportation.

Meeting with the INE President

In January 2025, Sheinbaum will meet with National Electoral Institute (INE) President Guadalupe Taddei, to discuss its budget and publicly reveal how its funds will be used.

Public security strategy in Sinaloa

The pacification and public security strategy in Sinaloa and in the country is based on four axes:

1. Attention to the underlying causes.

2. Strengthening of public security institutions, especially the National Guard.

3. Intelligence and investigation.

4. Coordination.

The President to present her book, “Diary of a Historic Transition”.

In January 2025, the President will present her book Diario de una Transición Histórica (Diary of a Historic Transition), which provides information on the tours carried out together with López Obrador following last June’s presidential election.

New health and education programs

The Door-to-Door Health-Care program and the Rita Cetina universal scholarship will begin in February 2025.

Legal reforms for 2025

Twenty reforms will be presented, including the Procurement Law and the Public Work Projects Law, to consolidate constitutional transformations in secondary legislation, which further defines existing laws.

From neoliberalism to the Fourth Transformation

The President emphasized that the Fourth Transformation has overcome neoliberalism, recovering historical values and social rights. She stressed that 10 million Mexicans were lifted out of poverty during López Obrador’s administration.

Case of tax debts

The President affirmed that the case involving business magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s tax debts is in the courts and emphasized that the payment of taxes is a key tool for the redistribution of wealth.