THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2026

SUMMARY

*Mexico Sings promotes talent and a culture of peace

President Claudia Sheinbaum presented the second edition of Mexico Sings 2026. With more than 16,000 participants from Mexico and the United States, the contest strengthens identity and a culture of peace, opens up opportunities for young people, and promotes narratives that represent a break with violence.

The culture of peace is also built by addressing root causes of violence

The President said that transforming narratives requires education, culture, and opportunities for young people. Sheinbaum reiterated that glorifying organized crime is no way to live and emphasized that Mexico Sings promotes training and education, outreach, and professional development for new generations.

Culture reaches the entire country and strengthens peace designated areas

The Mexican government of Mexico is allocating close to 3 billion pesos (US$170 million) to artistic creation, has doubled the budget for festivals, increased state-level calls for activities by 70%, and is holding 150 festivals, 50 of them in peace designated areas.

From the neighborhood to the stage, with talent and opportunity

Participants shared how music strengthens their identity and pride in Mexico. El Bogueto said he joined Mexico Sings to inspire young people in the neighborhoods and show that talent, creativity, and hard work can change lives.

USMCA review moves forward with dialogue and respect

Sheinbaum said meetings continue ahead of the USMCA review. The President clarified that security and the Water Treaty are not part of the trade negotiation and reiterated that Mexico will seek the best conditions for the country through dialogue.

Lie Detector

• It is not true that the Mexican government launched a censorship proposal to control social media and artificial intelligence.

• It is not true that Pemex “loses 1 out of every 12 barrels” of oil in its operating processes.

• It is not true that the former office of the head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Investigations of Important Issues was raided.

• It is not true that the Ministry of Agriculture authorized price increases for durum wheat in Baja California.