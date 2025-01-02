THURS, JAN 2, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

President Sheinbaum, together with the Minister of Well-being delivered the first Women’s Well-Being Pension cards to recipients aged 63 and 64

Montiel announces delivery dates for Bienestar cards for 63 and 64 year-old women



Minister of Well-Being Ariadna Montiel announced the delivery dates for bank cards for the Women’s Well-Being Pension program for women aged 63 and 64. (Women above that age bracket are already included in the senior citizen pension program). The distribution of the cards began this Thursday, January 2 and will be conducted by alphabetical order based on the first surname, and will conclude on January 22. Montiel thanked the Ministry of Finance for guaranteeing the resources and announced that tomorrow deliveries will begin in the State of Mexico, following the President’s instructions.

Sheinbaum deliveres the first Women’s Well-Being Pension cards.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, together with the Minister of Well-being Ariadna Montiel delivered the first Women’s Well-Being Pension cards to recipients aged 63 and 64, who will receive the financial support as of January 2. Beneficiaries who registered in October will receive their pension in January, while those who enrolled in November will receive it in February. Registration will continue every two months for those turning 63, with enrollment dates in February, April, June, August, October, and December.

INPI details the components of the constitutional reform on indigenous and Afro-Mexican rights.

Adelfo Regino, head of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI), presented the main components of the implementation of the constitutional reform on indigenous peoples’ rights. Among them are the following:

Translation of the constitutional reform into indigenous languages.

Drafting of the General Law on the Rights of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples.

Allocation of direct budgetary resources to communities through the Social Infrastructure Fund (FAIS).

Regino also presented the new 10 programs of Intersectionality Annex 10, which will benefit 12,729 Afro-Mexican and indigenous peoples and communities.

Sheinbaum rejects NYT report on fentanyl lab: ‘Not scientifically credible’.

The head of IMSS Bienestar, Alex Svarch, highlighted the high toxicity of fentanyl, noting that it is 50 times more potent than morphine. He explained that the production of this opioid requires specialized equipment with professional ventilation systems, refuting the claims of the New York Times report that associates it with ordinary household kitchens.

Armida Zúñiga, head of the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (COFEPRIS), explained that opioids such as fentanyl are classified as narcotics in the General Health Law and are regulated by the Federal Law for the Control of Chemical Precursors. The temporary suspension of 173 establishments for activities related to chemical precursors and narcotics was reported.

Lieutenant Juana Peñaloza, an on-the-scene precursor chemist analyst deployed with the Ministry of the Navy (SEMAR), analyzed the videos of the New York Times report. She concluded that there are insufficient elements to demonstrate that the information presented reveals a synthesis laboratory, highlighting the absence of adequate personal protective equipment and scientific evidence on fentanyl tolerance.

President Sheinbaum reiterated that the government and public security institutions are investigating and moving against drug manufacturing and production, considering the problem as a public health issue. She criticized the New York Times report for being based on non-credible data, stressing the importance of the right to truthful information.

Economic indicators at the close of 2024

The President presented year-end economic indicators:

-The Mexican peso had one of the lowest depreciation rates against the dollar among world currencies.

-In 2025, the purchasing power of the minimum wage increased 135% compared to 2018.

-Mexico is the 12th largest economy worldwide.

Sheinbaum responds to criticism of democracy in Mexico: ‘Opposition lacks self-criticism’

The President rejected the opposition’s accusations concerning the end of democracy in Mexico, attributing its poor results in the 2024 elections to its lack of representativeness in Congress. She also stressed that the existence of public criticism against the government demonstrates that freedom of expression is alive and well.

