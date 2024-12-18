THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANAERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2024

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANAERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2024 18 de diciembre, 202418 de diciembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Current situation of housing for lower-income workers.Infonavit director Octavio Romero pointed out that in the last 10 years no housing has been built for lower-income workers. Currently, 7.3 million Infonavit beneficiaries have access to credit, but cannot find housing options in the market that are in line with their economic possibilities. Infonavit reform and its social focusThe Infonavit reform, promoted by President Claudia Sheinbaum, maintains the tripartite nature of the housing institute (federal government, labor sector, and private sector) and contemplates a socially oriented approach to housing. This is deployed in three main areas: 1. Accessible and sufficient credits. 2. Housing development. 3. Social rental program with an option to purchase. Romero pointed out that the creation of Infonavit’s own construction company will reduce the time and cost of housing construction. In addition, priority will be given to the use of local labor in the states and housing will be located in urban development centers. The reform also seeks to standardize the governing bodies of Infonavit and the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), without losing their tripartite nature. The President explained that Infonavit’s current structure prevents the Federal Superior Audit Office (ASF) from auditing workers’ funds. Therefore, the reform includes measures to guarantee transparency in the management of the agency’s resources. Complaints about irregularities in InfonavitRomero presented several cases of irregularities within Infonavit. Among them, he mentioned the case of the company Telra Realty, which did not deliver the contracted service for 100 million pesos (US$4.97 million). However, instead of being sanctioned, the board of directors authorized a compensation of 5 billion pesos (US$250 million). It was also pointed out that some developments promoted by the Infonavit labor sector received resources for the purchase of land, licenses, and construction, but no homes were built. In addition, the director denounced the existence of a criminal network within the housing agency, comprised of Infonavit employees, notaries, law firms, and appraisers. This network enabled the multiple loans to be taken out on the same home. To date, 12,000 irregular loans linked to 1,400 homes have been identified. Strengthening the consular networkMinister of Foreign Relations Juan Ramón de la Fuente, in a meeting with Mexicans in El Paso, Texas, reported on the progress made in strengthening the consular network. This work is organized in four main areas: – Legal defense strategies for Mexican nationals. – Simplification of paperwork procedures. – Building alliances with organizations and communities of Mexicans abroad. – Holding open meetings at consulate offices. We were born with a legacy of greatness: Sheinbaum presents the Migrant Anthem.As part of Migrant Day, President Claudia Sheinbaum presented the Migrant Anthem, a “corrido tumbado” (a subgenre of Mexican regional music mixed with urban music like hip-hop, reggaeton, or trap latino) performed by the group Legado Grandeza. This musical tribute seeks to make the struggles and aspirations of those who cross borders in search of better opportunities visible, strengthening their identity and pride. Sheinbaum emphasized that “Mexicans in the United States are heroes and heroines,” recognizing their efforts and contributions both abroad and inside the country. Under her leadership, the government reaffirmed its commitment to migrant communities, characterizing them as an example of greatness and resilience. Report on the first 100 days of the new presidential administrationThe President announced that on January 12 she will present her report of the first 100 days of her government in Mexico City’s Zócalo square. Navegación de entradas Anterior Sheinbaum presenta soberbio Himno Migrante en la Mañanera