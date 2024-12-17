THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERNCE – TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2024

Advances in security and peace-building strategies



The executive secretary of the National Public Security System, Marcela Figueroa, presented the crime incidence report. In November 2024, 2,461 intentional homicides were registered, with a daily average of 82 victims. During the first 16 days of December, the daily average was 68.1 homicides. So far this year, the daily average of intentional homicides declined 6.9% compared to 2023 and 18.1% in relation to 2018.

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez presented the national peacebuilding report, reflecting a policy that seeks to address the root causes of violence. This strategy focuses its efforts on specific communities, where more than 37 agencies and organizations implement nearly 100 social programs.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported on the results of the national security strategy from October 1 to December 15, 2024. During this period, 6,745 suspects were arrested, 3,023 firearms were seized, 61.1 tons of drugs were confiscated, and 1,168 kilograms of fentanyl and 428,578 fentanyl pills were impounded.

Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero reported that drug trafficker and former cartel leader Osiel Cardenas has already served his sentence in the United States and was handed over to the Mexican Government to complete the rest of his sentence in the country.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that in each state there is a specific security strategy and coordination. She pointed out that when there are indications of the participation of public servants -especially those linked to public security- in collusion with organized crime, investigations are carried out and arrest warrants are sought. This was mentioned in reference to the recent arrest of 92 municipal police officers.

International relations and Latin American unity



Sheinbaum mentioned that during her meeting with her Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro, the two presidents addressed educational and cultural issues and the importance of the upcoming meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). She stressed that Petro’s government is part of the progressive movements in Latin America and reiterated the importance of regional unity.

The President also reported that on Monday, December 16, she met with Senator Adán Augusto López and Congressional Deputy Ricardo Monreal, the heads of the Morena caucus in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies respectively, to review the legislative agenda, noting that the possibility of convening a special session of Congress is being considered.

Transformation movement and national politics



The President emphasized that the transformation movement she heads is one of the most consolidated movements, with thought, action, and organization, in addition to having a clear separation between Morena, allied parties, and government functions. She affirmed that Mexican humanism has delivered results and that the Fourth Transformation is not only part of the people of Mexico, but is a movement recognized nationally.

In relation to foreign policy, Sheinbaum recalled that when Donald Trump threatened to build a wall, then-President López Obrador showed him photographs of tunnels between the United States and Mexico. She added that a strategy is currently being implemented to prevent migrant caravans from reaching the country’s northern border.

Regarding the opposition, Sheinbaum commented that a far-right party does not have much of a future in Mexico, arguing that conservatism has never had a solid perspective in the country.

Appointment of Council in Pantelhó in light of suspended elections



The President explained that the Chiapas State Congress appointed a council in Pantelhó due to the impossibility of holding municipal elections.

Explosions in Benito Juarez underscores real estate cartel



The President explained that the real estate cartel in the Benito Juarez borough of Mexico City was discovered as a result of an explosion in a building, where irregularities related to apartment ownership were detected. Although she does not have details of the recent explosion in a carpentry workshop, Sheinbaum stressed that investigations began after that incident, evidencing a corruption scheme linked to PAN leaders, such as the party’s current president Jorge Romero, with suspects already arrested.