Buzo encuentra celular en fondo del mar y se lleva una sorpresa

An Island of Trash 🗑️🏝️ We worked with Corona to put a boom system in the Rio Motagua, one of the most polluted rivers in the world. The goal? Help stop plastic pollution from flowing into the ocean. And within just a week, it collected all this trash 🤯 We can’t wait to see how much more plastic we can intersect. Stay tuned for more progress updates! #trashisland #trashyriver #riomotagua