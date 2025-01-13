JAN,13, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum: Integral Plan of the National High School System. Reflection on discrimination and machismo. Message of gratitude and unity

Sheinbaum: Who’s who in Prices? PROFECO

The head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency, Iván Escalante, reported that on January 8 and 9, signs were placed at gas stations that were charging higher than the average price of gasoline. This resulted in a significant number of gas stations reducing their price of regular gasoline to less than 24.00 pesos (US$1.15) per liter.

Currently, the price of regular gasoline ranges between 22.23 and 26.84 pesos (US$1.07 and US$1.29) per liter, while diesel costs between 24.21 and 27.53 pesos (US$1.16 and US$1.32).

Mexico's new left-wing President Claudia Sheinbaum is one of the most popular leaders on Earth:



She has 80% approval with just 16% disapproval, after 100 days in office. Only 6% disapprove a lot (those are the rich pro-US elites).



She has expanded social programs to help the… pic.twitter.com/yFI7sdmMAe — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 13, 2025

Integral Plan of the National High School System

Deputy Minister of Higher Secondary Education, Tania Rodríguez, presented the Integral Plan of the National High School System of the New Mexican School. This plan has as its main axes:

– Strengthening: Improving life in schools to guarantee that students remain in the classrooms.

– Integration: Articulating the higher secondary education subsystems to improve the attention provided to the population.

– Expansion: Offering more places to guarantee the right to education.

The goal is to update curricula to guarantee meaningful knowledge, establish community integration and inclusion programs, and strengthen the pathways to higher education for those who wish to continue their studies. In addition, efforts will be undertaken to improve the working conditions of teachers.

Yesterday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum delivered her 100-day address to a PACKED Zócalo.



"We will not return to the neoliberal model. We will not return to the regime of privileges and corruption… We say: For the good of all, first the poor." pic.twitter.com/3vjbTTgnSP — David Adler (@davidrkadler) January 13, 2025

Among the goals of the plan are the creation of 40,000 new places in secondary education, the opening of 20 new schools, the expansion of 30 existing ones, and the reconversion of 35 others.

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that higher secondary education will be oriented towards two systems: the National General High School and the Technological High School. Both will issue single certificates and will be linked to higher education.

It was also pointed out that the Benito Juárez scholarship program has reduced school dropout rates at the higher middle school level by 8%. In addition, the Rita Cetina scholarship program was presented. It is designed to prevent high school students from dropping out of school for economic reasons.

Sheinbaum: Reflection on discrimination and machismo

President Sheinbaum reiterated that discrimination, machismo, and classism are reminiscent of colonialism and neoliberalism. She called for leaving these practices in the past and emphasized that both women and the people of Mexico are owed respect.

The crowd at Claudia Sheinbaum's 100-days rally. To think, MORENA can get these crowds without Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, or Beyoncé: just policy and organization. pic.twitter.com/HZ89slDfoG — Kurt Hackbarth 🌹 (@KurtHackbarth) January 12, 2025

Social programs and well-being stores

Sheinbaum discussed the Youth Building the Future (Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro) program, which offers a minimum wage to young people who are working as apprentices in companies. Although more than 60% of the beneficiaries have not yet found stable employment, the program continues to support both the young people involved and the participating companies.

She explained that the well-being stores will sell products directly connected to small producers. The Bienestar brand will be in charge of supplying these stores.

Message of gratitude and unity

Sheinbaum thanked the population for its support and expressed her enthusiasm for what is happening in Mexico. She stressed that there can be no disconnect between the people and the government, a union that began in December 2018 and will continue. Regeneración, 13 de enero de 2025.

A big thank you to Mexico’s @mexico new, impressive President Claudia Sheinbaum for sending Mexico’s best fire fighters to help LA battle these monstrous fires. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 13, 2025

Síguenos en nuestro canal de YouTube también