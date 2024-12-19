MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN

No. 207 – December 18, 2024

Contents: Company Thugs: “Your Union or Your Life!” — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Big Trouble at the Camino Rojo Mine — Interview with Jaime Pulido León, former mine worker and leader of the local chapter of the Los Mineros mineworkers’ union.

Reflections: Mexico Could Weather Tariffs. Not Trump — By Kurt Hackbarth

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/207