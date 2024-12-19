Soberanía 39: Stop right there, Uber! New Law Protects Gig Workers

The “gig economy” has been a disruptive force, undermining the working class’ access to job security, benefits, and fair wages, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation and financial instability. Now Claudia Sheinbaum’s government is stepping in and implementing a historic change to labor laws to grant labor protections and social security to hundreds of thousands of “gig” workers who will now be recognized as employees. Co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth also look at US Ambassador-designate Ron Johnson’s past as a spook for the CIA and as both “military advisor” in El Salvador during the country’s civil war and, more recently, his cozy relationship with Nayib Bukele. Plus a conversation on efforts to protect Indigenous peoples’ rights and in Losers and Haters, we ask why outlets insist on quoting people like Castañeda and Dresser, who have no credibility.