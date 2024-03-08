SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, MARCH 8, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was satisfied that everything he offered in terms of his administration’s accomplishments has been fulfilled. He reiterated that the foundations of the Fourth Transformation have been laid without violence. “It was possible to put an end to the decadence experienced for 36 years during the neoliberal period […] now the main protagonist of Mexico’s public life is the people,” he said.

In commemorating International Women’s Day, Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez stressed that in Mexico we have a society of rights for women who have historically fought for justice and equality. “As Mexico’s first female Minister of Security, I have the conviction to continue making the greatest effort so that our girls will experience a happy childhood and so that all women can enjoy a full life […] We do not tolerate any form of violence against women,” she explained.

President López Obrador’s cabinet has gender-parity; it is headed by women who make the main decisions for the country. Of the 37 women who have been ministers of state in the country, 43% have occupied such positions since 2018, when the new administration took office. “We’re here now; we now have to explain why we are here. […] We have come to contribute to eradicating inequalities between men and women, but also between the few who have much and the many who have little. We are here to give a voice to those who did not have one, to listen to all of them, to include those who felt exiled in their own country, to protect those who are afraid, to respect those who take the low road,” said the Minister of the Interior (Segob) Luisa María Alcalde.

The latest Morning Consult survey places President López Obrador in second place in the list of the best evaluated presidents worldwide, with a 63% approval rating.