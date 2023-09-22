Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Friday, September 22, 2023

The President highlighted the decrease in inflation, noting that in the first half of September prices rose only an annual 4.44%. He called on the Banco de Mexico to take measures so that, in addition to controlling inflation, economic growth is boosted.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that the first part of the “El Cuchillo II” aqueduct has been filled and water has already reached Monterrey. He said that this project will increase water supply by 10%, which will benefit 5 million inhabitants and guarantee that the area will not experience shortages of the vital liquid for six years.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the comprehensive program to revitalize the communities of the Isthmus, both in Oaxaca and Veracruz. Measures include strengthening infrastructure, community development projects, and the rehabilitation of public spaces for recreation and sports. Some of these projects have won international awards for their aesthetic design.

The Chief Executive affirmed that he will comply with the measure imposed by the National Electoral Institute (INE) to display a screen message in his morning press conferences declaring that no political or electoral issues will be addressed. However, The President said that he will include a message stating that viewing the program is not recommended for those who are conservative, in favor of corruption or classism, and against the country’s transformation, because he said “it could affect the interests they defend.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that the National Water Commission (Conagua) will update the reports on water availability in the country. He recalled that there is a pending reform to give priority to domestic water consumption, and to be stricter in granting water rights to industry and productive activities.