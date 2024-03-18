SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, MARCH 18, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that his administration’s formula is “no corruption, no luxuries, and that everything saved will go to the people.”

The President called on the population to be frugal with electricity consumption, as well as that of all natural resources, such as water, oil, and gas. “Let’s think about a more austere way of life,” he said, while emphasizing that his government is working so that electricity will be less expensive for the population.

Minister of the Interior Luisa María Alcalde reported that in Mexico there are 99,729 individuals whose names are contained in the National Registry of Disappeared and Missing Persons. The official figure in the registry, as of March 15, is 114,815 persons. However, search efforts have resulted in the 15,158 of them being located.

The Acapulco Reconstruction Plan has invested almost 15.28 billion pesos (US$909.68 million) in the reconstruction of 301,076 homes and 30,196 businesses. 100% of the city’s schools have now resumed activities; 69% of the hotel stock is once again available for visitors, and mobile and fixed communications are operating normally. On March 17, the delivery of 250,000 packages of household goods, which include refrigerators, stoves, mattresses, dishes, fans, and blenders, was completed.

The Tianguis Turístico tourism fair will be held in Acapulco, Guerrero, from April 9 to 12. According to the Ministry of Tourism, 1,076 businesses are expected to participate. In 2024, 42.2 million tourists are expected to arrive in the country, which will result in US$33.42 billion in revenue.