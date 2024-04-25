SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, APRIL 25, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated his criticism of the US State Department’s human rights report. He insisted that these are recommendations that violate nations’ sovereignty and questioned its issuing advice on human rights, when the United States is the main supplier of arms in the world. “After approving this policy, they still want to act as judges in human rights issues. This is very serious,” he said.

President López Obrador called on the Supreme Court to promptly and expeditiously resolve the case of the 22 billion peso (US$1.27 billion) tax debt owed by Salinas Pliego’s companies.

The President welcomed the Federal Electoral Tribunal’s decision not to not cancel the morning press conferences. “It is good that freedom prevails; we should not be afraid of debate, of controversy”, he said. He indicated that he will continue to hold the morning press conferences until the last day of his administration, September 30.

After supervising the construction underway on the Mexico-Toluca Insurgent Train line, President López Obrador said that this project could be inaugurated before the end of his term in office. He also announced that the Trolleybus from Chalco to Santa Martha will be completed in August.

The Mexican President reiterated his confidence in Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villareal, in view of the dirty campaign against his administration. He described Villareal as upright, honest, hard-working, humane, respectable, and respected.