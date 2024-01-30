SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rejected issuing a pardon to Mario Aburto, accused assassin of Luis Donaldo Colosio, as requested by the son of the former PRI presidential candidate killed in 1994 and current mayor of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas. He explained that he cannot but the issue on hold because it is a State crime. “It is important that there be no impunity,” the President said.

The head of the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris), Alejandro Svarch, reported that the Patria vaccine was authorized for use on January 26, after receiving the unanimous endorsement of the New Molecules Committee. The vaccine is considered safe and effective to prevent the infection of SARVS Cov II, in people over 18 years of age. Production of the vaccine will begin on February 15 and it is to be used as a booster for the following winter season.

The IMSS Bienestar program has the capacity to serve the 53.2 million people who do not have social security and who live in the 23 states that have joined the federalization of medical health services. Those interested can register at registro.imssbienestar.gob.mx or on WhatsApp 55 5320 0179 to obtain an affiliate credential.

IMSS Bienestar has 36 work projects underway in 21 states, including hospitals and health centers, with an investment of over 20.12 billion pesos (US$1.17 billion). The process of regularizing the employment status of medical personnel is 73% completed, with 20,118 employees being registered out of a total of 36,449.

On February 4, President López Obrador will inaugurate the Oaxaca-Puerto Escondido highway. It will be possible to travel from the city of Oaxaca to Puerto Escondido in 2.5 hours.