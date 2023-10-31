SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the people are confident that the Mexican Government will help get Acapulco back on its feet. He reported that this afternoon he will hold an evaluation meeting in Acapulco, Guerrero. In addition, he has ordered the immediate delivery of aid and that two branches of the government’s Banco del Bienestar be set up in the affected area to attend to the population.

The Ministry of the Navy has deployed a total of almost 5,000 marines, of whom 1,700 have been assigned to security tasks. The Ministry has placed 2 backhoes, 2 dump trucks, 2 water tankers, 7 helicopters for rescue efforts. A ship has arrived with a crane with a 10-ton lifting capacity to recover sunken vessels.

The Navy has provided 523 medical consultations, 4 surgeries, and 6 air transportation transfers, has delivered 13,758 food parcels, with an addition 2,569 expected to be distributed today. It has also distributed 78,148 containers of bottled waters, with 22,264 more slated to be distributed today. An additional 3,393 food parcels are on their way along with 58,100 liters of water. Four mobile kitchens are in operation and have provided 3,000 meals.

The Navy has also removed 80 tons of debris; it provides security to four gas stations, 2 branches of BANXICO, and a water treatment plant. It was reported that 33 vessels have been identified for recovery and five flights have evacuated 584 people.

The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), through Plan DN-III, has deployed 6,500 soldiers, augmented by an additional 5,000 members of the National Guard. They have worked in the distribution of 53,488 food parcels and 133,252 liters of water. Today, 12,838 food parcels and 50,000 liters of water are expected to be distributed. The Sedena operates 10 dining halls and 2 community kitchens, which in the last three days have distributed 34,502 meals.

2,000 Servidores de la Nación civil servants have taken a census of 32,644 homes and small businesses. Brigades from Chihuahua, Quintana Roo, and Baja California Sur are about to arrive in Acapulco to join in this effort. 50 modules were established in Acapulco to include those who were not at home in the census.