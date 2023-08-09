Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Wednesday, August 9, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree that seeks to guarantee justice for the country’s indigenous peoples and attend to a historical demand, by recognizing, protecting, preserving, and safeguarding their sacred places and sites, as well as the pilgrimage routes of the Huichol, Cora, Tepehuano and Mexicanero peoples of Jalisco, Nayarit, Durango, and San Luis Potosí. The decree was signed within the framework of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

The Chief Executive reported that inflation continues to decline. In July inflation stood at 4.79%, 0.27% less than in June, which places it at its lowest level since March 2021. This good performance of the indicator, the President stressed, has repercussions in favor of the popular economy, since it allows people to purchase more goods.

The Mexican government is investing more than 90 billion pesos (US$5.27 billion) in 15 priority water projects to ensure that there is no lack of water in the country. More than 21 million people will benefit from these projects, which include Agua Saludable in La Laguna and the Zapotillo, Santa María, and Libertad reservoirs, the latter to be completed on September 13.

President Lopez Obrador reminded viewers that the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) evening conferences to refute the opposition’s campaign against the new free textbooks will continue at 5pm. In these conferences, the campaigns of slander and lies based on the opposition’s conservative, classist, and racist ideology will be exposed. Their spokespersons are pimps of the corrupt, he said.

In the section Who’s Who in Lies it was reported that:

Among the lies about the new free textbooks have been spread by the opposition are:

-A false ultimatum for the SEP to redesign the books; The SEP has not been notified of any such injunction.

-It is not true that the new books will be distributed without their content having been revised; there were 925 revisions.

-The image of naked bodies of girls and boys circulating in social networks is not part of the new textbooks.

The report on the front page of El Universal claiming that President López Obrador threatened to remove the Federal Electoral Tribunal judges from office is false. The President’s words were manipulated. He declared that he would not remove them from office because that would turn them into martyrs.

The double standard employed by the Federal Electoral Tribunal has been exposed. In 2017 it did not punish the gender-based political violence against Morena candidate Delfina Gómez, by those who called her a puppet, but now it sanctions President López Obrador for statements he did not, in fact, make.