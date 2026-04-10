THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — APRIL 10, 2026

*SUMMARY*

*Political-electoral reform: end to privileges*

The Plan B electoral reform has already been approved in 20 states, bestowing it with constitutional status in the formalization process. This reform represents a fundamental change by establishing as its main points no reelection, no nepotism, reduction of resources to local congresses, decrease in the number of election board members, elimination of golden pensions (whereby the pensions of some board members exceed those of the country’s president), and cuts in salaries, bonuses, and privileges in electoral bodies.

*International policy and progressive leadership*

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced her participation on April 18 in Barcelona, where she will meet with progressive leaders such as Lula da Silva, Gustavo Petro, Yamandú Orsi, and Pedro Sánchez, as part of articulating a global alternative agenda.

In addition, for the 2026 World Cup, invitations have been extended to heads of state and government for the inauguration, reinforcing Mexico’s international projection as host of a global event with political, social, and cultural dimensions.

*Democracy and electoral auditing*

An agreement signed between the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Financial Investigation Unit (UIF) was proposed in order to strengthen oversight and auditing of campaign resources, allowing more thorough monitoring at the INE’s request. The goal is to ensure democracy with transparency, legality, and no illicit financing, building trust in the country’s elections.

*Economy: stability with well-being*

Mexico is posting positive indicators: 16.9 million international visitors (+9.3%), higher industrial growth, increased vehicle sales, and greater confidence on the part of foreign investors, with a stable exchange rate close to 17.26 pesos per dollar. Private investment is strengthening, such as Grupo Modelo’s announcement of $3.60 billion between 2025 and 2027 for modernization, local supply, and circular economy.

*2026 World Cup: well-being and social development*

Organization of the 2026 World Cup is advancing with the promotion of the «Social World Cup» with its focus on infrastructure, participation, and access for the population, with free Fan Fests, screens, and nationwide broadcasts at no cost. A total of 1,828 fields have been upgraded, thousands more in process, along with record participation of over 1 million girls and boys, consolidating a national talent pool.

*Fight against corruption and justice*

It was confirmed that former Michoacán governor Silvano Aureoles has an outstanding arrest warrant and Interpol red notice, allowing his detention in any country. The case, linked to alleged organized crime support for his escape, reaffirms the 4T policy of zero impunity and a frontal fight against corruption, without exceptions.