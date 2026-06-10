THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2026

SUMMARY

Housing for Well-being: More Homes, More Jobs, More Development

The housing transformation continues to move forward. In Durango, the initial goal was significantly exceeded, with 34,445 housing units completed, an investment of over 20 billion pesos (US$1.15 billion), and the creation of more than 104,000 direct jobs.

Meanwhile, the Infonavit housing agency reported that in Durango, the target was raised to 26,000 homes, surpassing the original projection.

Mercado Libre Strengthens Its Commitment to Mexico

Mercado Libre announced an investment of U$4.6 billion by 2026, which will generate 8,500 direct jobs. In addition, the company expects to have more than 42,000 employees in Mexico by the end of 2026.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that this investment confirms business sector confidence in the country. “This demonstrates the confidence that exists in Mexico and in the Mexican peso,” she declared

Plan Mexico drives investment and growth

Plan Mexico continues to strengthen the national economy by streamlining red tape, attracting investment, and boosting productive activity. Twenty-two projects totaling over US$8 billion have already been approved, while small businesses can now open within 24 hours, with requirements reduced from 63 to 10.

In addition, the country maintains a strong flow of Foreign Direct Investment, declining inflation, and growth in exports, in a favorable context leading up to the USMCA review. Sheinbaum emphasized that the goal is “to eliminate corruption, make everything digital, and ensure this is done very quickly.”

Mexico Ready for the 2026 World Cup

The President said that the opening of the 2026 World Cup will proceed without a hitch. “There’s no problem; everyone with a ticket will get there,” she said.” Sheinbaum reported that there will be 18 free venues in Mexico City where the public will be able to watch the matches and confirmed that Mexico will host the Iranian national team in Tijuana following a request from FIFA.

Sheinbaum also highlighted the growth in tourism, which increased by 12% between 2025 and 2026, and declared that “Mexico is in vogue.”

Confidence, Stability, and Shared Prosperity

The President emphasized that the announced investments, the reduction of red tape, the progress of Plan Mexico, the drop in inflation, and administrative simplification are all part of a single strategy to strengthen national development.

“Inflation is at 3.94%, and this is part of the confidence in Mexico, of all the work that has been done. And there will be more investment in Mexico,” she declared.