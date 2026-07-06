THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, JULY 8, 2026

s En México es como si alguien defendiera a Victoriano Huerta, señaló ayer la jefa del Ejecutivo.

SUMMARY

“We’re doing well; people are better off”

President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that in the past, the government served only a select few, but today it serves the people. She noted that 13.5 million people have been lifted out of poverty, the minimum wage has increased, inflation has fallen, and Mexico maintains economic stability despite U.S. protectionist measures.

Mexico experienced a World Cup filled with pride, unity, and hope

The President declared that Mexico should feel “very proud” of the national team’s historic performance and the country’s role as host of the World Cup. Sheinbaum noted that “it has been the best performance by any national team in World Cup history” and that the tournament was a moment of pride, hope, and unity.

Work is progressing on flood prevention projects in the eastern part of the Valley of Mexico

The National Water Commission reported that the six projects in Iztapalapa, Nezahualcóyotl, and La Paz represent an investment of 11.20 billion pesos (US$632.59 million). Four have already been completed, and the remaining two will be ready in 15 days, strengthening the capacity to alleviate flooding. The President explained that the drained water is used for agricultural irrigation.

Pemex Strengthens Energy Sovereignty

Sheinbaum emphasized that the oil Mexico produces is earmarked for the domestic market, thereby strengthening energy sovereignty. She recalled that during the neoliberal era, crude oil was exported to import fuels, whereas now the Dos Bocas and Deer Park refineries, and the coking plants in Tula and Salina Cruz are enabling progress to be made toward meeting national demand with 1.8 million barrels per day.

“We Cannot Stop Talking About García Luna”

The President described former Minister of Security and drug trafficker Genaro García Luna as a “despicable figure” and explained that we cannot stop talking about him, because his case exposes how public security was handled during the neoliberal administrations. Sheinbaum recalled that while he was leading the so-called “war on drugs,” García Luna “wound up supporting a drug trafficking network.”

Mexico Strengthens International Cooperation and Solidarity

Sheinbaum reported that Mexico continues to provide humanitarian aid to Venezuela with 264 rescue workers, 18 canine teams, medications, supplies, power generators, and two vessels. The Mexican rescue team saved two victims, recovered 80 bodies, and provided 1,988 medical treatments.