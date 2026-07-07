THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2026

SUMMARY

“El Mayo” Case: Mexico Demands the Truth and Respect for Its Sovereignty

Although then-Ambassador Ken Salazar denied the involvement of U.S. government agencies in the capture of drug kingpin “El Mayo” Zambada, a news report revealed that the FBI claims credit for the operation. President Claudia Sheinbaum asked, “Who is lying? Did Ambassador Ken Salazar lie?” and warned that, if such involvement without informing Mexico were to be confirmed, it would constitute a violation of international treaties, the Constitution, and the National Security Law.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Relations asked the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to formally request information from the FBI to clarify the facts. “Mexico responds with dignity,” the President reiterated.

The 4T Does Not Make Deals with Organized Crime

Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that the Mexican government will never make deals with organized crime. The President was unequivocal, declaring that “if there was a relationship with the Sinaloa Cartel, it was under Fox and Calderón, and I say this clearly. And this is proven by the arrest of García Luna.” Sheinbaum noted that the so-called “war on drugs” benefited that criminal group and pointed out that, under the 4T, there have been decisive results in the fight against organized crime.

Security Strategy in Sinaloa

The Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection reported that, following the surge in violence following the capture of “El Mayo,” the President reinforced the federal government’s deployment with 16,440 personnel. It noted that under President López Obrador’s administration, 738 members of the Sinaloa Cartel have been arrested, including key leaders such as Ovidio Guzmán and Caro Quintero. Under the current administration, more than 5,900 weapons and 94 metric tons of drugs have been seized, and 2,412 clandestine drug labs have been dismantled.

Ecuador

Regarding Ecuador, the President was unequivocal. She declared that “Ecuador violated the Mexican Embassy. It invaded it.” For this reason, she reiterated that there has been no diplomatic outreach and no formal request has been received to restore relations.

Toyota Remains Committed to Mexico

Sheinbaum reported that Toyota will gradually transfer part of its Tacoma production from Tijuana to the United States in a process set to conclude in 2030. She clarified that this decision is related to a global restructuring of the company and indicated that the government is working to ensure the best possible conditions for Mexican workers.

The Mexican National Soccer Team and Democracy

The President hailed Mexicans’ support for the national soccer team and affirmed that differences of opinion are part of democracy. However, she rejected disinformation campaigns. “Who is polarizing (the situation)? Those who spread fake news seek to sway public opinion through lies.”