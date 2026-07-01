THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2026

SUMMARY

Housing for Well-Being Program Moves Forward in Sinaloa

A new delivery of “Housing for Well-being” units took place in Ahome, Sinaloa. The Ministry of Agrarian, Land, and Urban Development (SEDATU) reported that there are 29 projects underway in the state, equivalent to 25,932 housing units in progress. The INFONAVIT housing agency reported 29 deliveries completed in 98 housing complexes and more than 26,000 housing units delivered nationwide out of a target of 37,000.

INEHRM Strengthens Its Role to Preserve Historical Memory

President Claudia Sheinbaum signed the decree transforming the National Institute of Historical Studies on Mexico’s Revolutions (INEHRM) into a decentralized public agency attached to the Ministry of Science, Humanities, Technology, and Innovation. The aim is to strengthen research, historical memory, and critical thinking. It will offer bachelor’s degrees, graduate programs, and specialized courses. “It’s not just about the Fourth Transformation; it will study the three great transformations and incorporate what is occurring in Mexico today,” the President emphasized.

Mexico Celebrates the World with Pride and Fraternity

Sheinbaum congratulated the Mexican national soccer team on its victory over Ecuador and emphasized that the World Cup has shown the world the hospitality and joy of the Mexican people. “Even if some people don’t like it, it is a source of pride for the Mexican people,” she declared. The President also extended her condolences to the families of the three fans who lost their lives during the festivities and announced that security and preventive measures will be reviewed for future celebrations. This is in addition to providing full support to the victims’ families.

History in the Face of Neoliberal Oblivion

Eight years after the electoral victory of the Fourth Transformation, Sheinbaum called for remembering the 2006 election fraud, the neoliberal era, the subservience to foreign interests, and the lack of democracy. She noted that, although her government maintains majority support among young people, it is necessary to better communicate this history in this age of social media. “We must remember what the period of fraud was like. Because people might get the idea that things were better before, and they weren’t,” Sheinbaum explained

USMCA Remains in Effect and Mexico Defends Its Economy

The President clarified that today is not a deadline for the USMCA. Even if the United States does not send the letter to extend it, the trade agreement will remain in effect until 2036, with annual reviews. Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico will defend the agreement without compromising its sovereignty or the well-being of its people. “We must put the economy of Mexican families first,” she stated. Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard will report tomorrow on the results of the review and the next steps.

Mexico Supports Venezuela Following the Earthquakes

The President announced that Mexico will send seven emergency power generators to Venezuela and is preparing a Navy ship loaded with food and supplies to support the population affected by the earthquakes, as part of the Mexican government’s solidarity and humanitarian aid efforts.