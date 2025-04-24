THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, APRIL 24, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, APRIL 24, 2025 24 de abril, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARY Grupo Modelo investment in MexicoRaúl Escalante, Vice President of Corporate Affairs of Grupo Modelo, announced that the company will invest more than US$3.6 billion dollars in Mexico between 2025 and 2027.The three main axes of this investment will be:– Modernization of breweries and factories to reduce water consumption– Boosting the circular economy– Strengthening local supply Mexico’s attractiveness for foreign investmentPresident Claudia Sheinbaum stressed that Mexico’s greatest attraction is its people, who are hardworking and increasingly well trained.Mexico is among the three countries that produce the most engineers worldwide. Presentation of “Portfolio for Shared Prosperity”Minister of Finance Marcelo Ebrard presented this initiative that seeks to articulate efforts between government and companies to develop strategic projects.1,937 projects have been identified in the country’s 32 states, with an accumulated investment of US$298 billion (approximately 16% of national GDP). Essence of Plan Mexico– Boost domestic production– Recover pride in the “Made in Mexico” label– Reduce imports through local investment– Expand infrastructure– Strengthen clean energy– Strengthen energy and food sovereigntyExporting from Mexico to the United States is currently cheaper than from any other country. Minimum wage and social policyIn 2018, the minimum wage was 136.84 pesos (US$6.94) per day. In 2025 it is 415.53 pesos (US$21.17).Mexico ranks sixth in Latin America in terms of minimum wage. Sheinbaum pledged that this trend will continue. Silvano Aureoles caseThe President described the case of the former Michoacán governor as involving corruption and criticized the judge’s decision to grant a suspension to avoid his arrest. Reform to the Telecommunications LawThe new legislation contemplates the merger of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) and the Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) into a single agency.Other functions will remain in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT) and the Digital Agency. President Claudia Sheinbaum stressed that:– No censorship measures are contemplated– The reform is not aimed at platforms or their contents– The government is against any type of restriction on freedom of expression Letter to MorenaThe President explained that the letter is not addressed to anyone in particular, but to those within Morena who are engaged in electioneering ahead of the scheduled timeframe. The message seeks to recall the principles and ethics of the movement, and to issue a call to respect the rules established by the law. She explained that it is not up to Morena to impose sanctions, since that corresponds to the Federal Electoral Institute (INE). She said the letter should be made public and reiterated her respect for all of the movement’s members. Navegación de entradas Anterior Por choque de antagónicos violencia en Michoacán Jalisco y Guanajuato