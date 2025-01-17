JAN 17, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum announced two constitutional reforms, dealing with nepotism and against reelection and to decrease funding to political parties

Recovery of Acapulco

Evelyn Salgado, governor of the state of Guerrero, announced a program for the recovery of Acapulco with an investment of 8 billion pesos (US$390 million) in the next few years, as a recognition of the history of this port city. The governor thanked the President, the Army, the Navy, and the National Guard for their support.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Sebastián Ramírez reported on the creation of the Acapulco-Coyuca Integrally Planned Center, which will cover a polygon of 3,510 hectares.

This project includes the integral renovation of public infrastructure and the construction of the “Marebús” maritime public transportation.

President Claudia Sheinbaum also highlighted that, as of 2025, the federal government will assume responsibility for some urban services through the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (FONATUR).





Report on crime rates in Guerrero

The report on crime rates indicated a significant decrease between September and December 2024:

– The average daily number of intentional homicide victims dropped by 15.7%.

– High impact crimes decreased by 5%.

– The daily average of total victims decreased by 50.1%.



Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch noted that between October 1, 2024 and January 15, 2025, 654 suspects were arrested for high impact crimes and more than 20 tons of drugs were seized.

Strategies to defend migrants

President Sheinbaum reported that a meeting of deputy ministers of Latin American foreign ministries was held on January 16 to design joint strategies in defense of migrants in the United States and to address the underlying causes of migration.

In addition, she announced that today the foreign ministers will hold a remote meeting to strengthen these agreements.

Beaches are for all: Sheinbaum

The President mentioned that interventions are being carried out on several beaches around the country to guarantee public access. She reiterated that beaches are property of the people and should not be privatized.

Meeting with SCJN justices

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported on a meeting with Supreme Court (SCJN) justices in which the judicial branch trusts and the suspension of the judicial branch evaluation committees were addressed.

It was reiterated that the labor rights of the judicial branch employees and functionaries will not be affected.



The President charged that the SCJN continues to use its authority to prevent the judicial branch elections. She explained that there is no valid legal argument for the evaluation committee to have interrupted the electoral process.



The names of the persons selected to be candidates in the special election by the evaluation committees of the Executive and Legislative branches will be presented on January 31.

Constitutional reforms

Sheinbaum announced two proposals for constitutional reforms in electoral questions:

– A reform against nepotism and to prevent reelection, which will be presented in the next legislative period.

– A reform to decrease funding to political parties and reduce the costs of elections. (Regeneración, 17 de enero de 2025)

