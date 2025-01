MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN

No. 209 – January 15, 2025

Contents: Brave New World: Corporate Nationhood — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: ISDS: Trading Away National Sovereignty — Interview with Manuel Pérez-Rocha, Associate Fellow of the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington and an Associate of the Transnational Institute (TNI) in Amsterdam.

Reflections: Paradigm Shift in Education — By Nancy Ortiz Ochoa

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/209