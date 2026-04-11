MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 269 — APRIL 8, 2026

Contents: Colorado: The Border Crossed Us — By Bill Gallegos, veteran Chicano liberation activist, environmental justice leader and revolutionary socialist.

Voices: History, Culture and Mental Health — Interview with Jorge de Santiago of Guadalajara Mexico, who has dedicated his time and efforts in advocacy, leadership development and community organizing in Mexican and Latino communities in Boulder, Colorado, since 1988.

Reflections: The Wetbacks — Poem by Ernesto Galarza (1905-1984), a Mexican-American labor organizer, activist, professor, poet, writer, storyteller and a key figure in the history of immigrant farmworker organization in California.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/269

And check out:

*MEXICO SOLIDARITY MEDIA: Our website for current news and analysis in English

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*¡SOBERANÍA! (Sovereignty): For entertaining exposés of events in Mexico in English, catch our podcast with José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth.

*Sin Muros with English subtitles: José Luis and Kurt host a weekly TV show on Canal Once that analyzes Mexico-US relations with English subtitles.

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