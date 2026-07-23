MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — THE WEKLY NEWSLETTER OF THE MEXICO SOLIDARITY PROJECT — NO. 281 — JULY 22, 2026

Contents: One, two, three. I’ve got three languages! — By Agatha Hinman, for the editorial team

Voices: Saving a Language, Saving a People —Interview with Sandra Gonzalez-Mora and Reynaldo Mora, from the award-winning publishing house, the Skillful and Soulful Press.

Reflections: Ending the ICE Age—Mexico Files Complaints with US — By Chris Walker (reprinted from the July 10, 2026, issue of Truthout.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Samuel Martínez.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.substack.com/p/mexico-solidarity-bulletin-72226

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And check out:

*MEXICO SOLIDARITY MEDIA: Our website for current news and analysis in English

*¡SOBERANÍA! (Sovereignty): For entertaining exposés of events in Mexico in English, catch our podcast with José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth.

*Sin Muros with English subtitles: José Luis and Kurt host a weekly TV show on Canal Once that analyzes Mexico-US relations with English subtitles.

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