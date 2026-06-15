MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2026

SUMMARY

Housing for Well-being: More Homes, More Rights

The Mexican government reported that more than 274,000 homes have been built and 604,000 contracted, representing 33.6% of the goal of 1.8 million homes during the current six-year presidential administration.

The FOVISSSTE housing agency has benefited 284,000 loan holders by converting UMAS loans into peso-denominated loans with fixed payments and fairer terms. Infonavit has regularized 4.8 million unpayable loans.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that “the construction industry is an engine of the economy and, in the case of housing, has been a driving force for Mexico’s economy.”

United States: Cooperation with Respect for Sovereignty

The President reported that security coordination meetings with the United States are continuing and reiterated that bilateral cooperation is maintained under the principle of respect for the country’s sovereignty. Sheinbaum also called for strengthening the fight against arms trafficking into Mexico and for all foreign government agents arriving to be properly accredited.

In relation to the USMCA, the President emphasized that this week will be key to making progress on issues such as tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles. “The treaty is in the best interest of all three countries,” Sheinbaum explained, and did not rule out direct dialogue with Donald Trump if necessary.

71% Approval Rating: The People Back the President and Morena

Sheinbaum presented the results of a De las Heras poll giving her a 71% approval rating, while 70% of those polled had a favorable opinion of former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The poll also shows a lead of more than 40 points for Morena. In light of these results, Sheinbaum stated: “That’s why I said it: whoever wagers on Mexico doing badly will always lose.”

Education: Dialogue with Teachers and National Consultation

The President reported that roundtable discussions between authorities and teachers will continue in the states, and noted that the government has already presented its proposals to address the teachers’ demands.

Sheinbaum also announced that the “School by School” consultation will take place in August to directly assess teachers’ needs and develop changes to the teacher professional promotion system.

2026 World Cup: Inclusion, Access, and Consumer Protection

Sheinbaum highlighted the social nature of the 2026 World Cup and called for reflection on ticket prices, while defending the free viewing areas set up so the public can enjoy the matches. She said the “people are happy, happy, so happy.”

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) reported that since the start of the World Cup, it has handled 19 complaints, 114 reports, and 124 requests for orientation, in addition to maintaining surveillance operations at stadiums, airports, Fan Fests, and high-traffic areas to protect consumer rights.