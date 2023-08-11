Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Friday, August 11, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador welcomed the report of the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy that reveals a record decrease in poverty and inequality, despite the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, the number of Mexicans living in poverty was reduced by 8.9 million. Extreme poverty is at its lowest level in the last 30 years (7.1%). “This makes me proud,” he said.

The head of the Executive Branch recalled that on September 1 he will present his fifth state of the nation report in Campeche. It will be a morning event as the President will later make a tour aboard the Maya Train, from Campeche to Mérida.

After the Electoral Tribunal ordered that President López Obrador be included in the list of sanctioned individuals based on the accusation that he violated the impartiality and neutrality of the elections in the State of Mexico and Coahuila, and of the 2024 electoral process, the President ironically commented that “they already put me on the Tribunal’s black list; I also have them on my little black list of dishonest characters “, and reiterated that they are justices that act on the basis of political directives.

The President questioned the role of the Judicial Branch in the case of Israel Vallarta, who has been imprisoned for more than 17 years without being sentenced by a court. The President said that his administration is attending to the case and that the opinion of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection is that Vallarta should be released because it has been demonstrated that he was tortured into confessing.