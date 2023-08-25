Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Friday, August 25, 2023

From Acapulco, Guerrero

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador denounced Supreme Court (SCJN) Chief Justice Norma Piña for hiring Ricardo Marquez Blas, former close collaborator and right-hand man of ex- Minister of Public Security Genaro Garcia Luna, who is currently imprisoned in the US for drug trafficking. Marquez will be in charge of the administration, security, and logistics of the SCJN, and therefore his background will be investigated to determine if he is involved in criminal activity.

The President reiterated his confidence in Morena’s internal process to elect the Coordinator of the Committees in Defense of the 4th Transformation. He reiterated that, for the first time ever, there will be no “dedazo”, by which the outgoing president imposes his successor. “What is key is that it will be the people who will decide” who the candidate is, the president explained.

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado reported that between 2016 and 2022 the population living in poverty in the state declined by 6.4% thanks to the impact of the well-being programs. This means that 190,000 residents of Guerrero no longer live in poverty. Currently, 36 federal programs and 55 sub-programs are operating, benefiting 1.1 million people.

The Mexican Government and the Government of Guerrero signed an agreement for the transfer of the state health system to the IMSS Bienestar program, in order to guarantee free and universal quality medical services. It was also reported that almost 2.48 billion pesos (US$140 million) have been invested in Guerrero in refurbishing hospitals, equipment, and the supply of pharmaceuticals.

As part of the investment in health-care infrastructure in Guerrero, authorities announced the construction of eight hemodialysis clinics; a new Third Level Regional Hospital in Acapulco; an ISSSTE Specialties Hospital, and a new rehabilitation center for children in Tlapa, the latter in association with Teleton.